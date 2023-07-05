All 17 members of the Karpos municipal council joined together in opposition to Mayor Stevce Jakimovski and voted down his proposal for a new urban development plan that would have allowed the construction of five large new apartment blocks.

Jakimovski was also met by protesters today, and sensing the mood of the Council, he tried to withdraw the item from the agenda. But VMRO-DPMNE representatives put the plan back on the agenda, and the Council voted against it.

Citizens were especially angry that it would have destroyed green spaces and individual parking spaces to expand the streets and serve the new developments.