In an interview with MKD.mk, Greek opposition official Georgios Katrougalos says that he is not a major optimist for the prospect of Macedonia’s EU accession.

I’m not a major optimist. I can say that European public opinion supports your position and, in general, the EU perspective of the Western Balkans. You have allies in the EU, but there are also objections. Bulgaria is not alone, Katrougalos said.