The EU doubts whether the Macedonian institutions such as the judiciary, regulatory bodies, ministries will really function well. Will you implement European legislation? Because, if you do not implement European legislation, no significant progress can be made, Gerald Knaus from the European Stability Initiative told the “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

Knaus added that he is quite skeptical about Macedonia after the Transparency International’s last report, where its was ranked 111th.

The problem is when it is reflected in the system and corruption becomes a normal occurrence. Then no one investigates and thinks it is a normal occurrence, Knaus explained.

Knaus said a system of independent prosecutors was needed to do their job seriously and gather serious evidence which would eventually lead to a court ruling. The problem is not only in corruption but the biggest problem is when corruption is not punished.

But I am skeptical of your statements that there are several major processes, so the country should not be invited to hold EU accession talks, Knaus said.

Knaus said the government should work hard on reforms if it wants a date for negotiations.