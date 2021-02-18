The Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, told TV 21 that a coalition with all parties in the local elections is possible, except with DUI.

There is no theory to break the coalition with Alternativa. We are looking at options for other coalitions as well. Coalition is possible with all parties, with SDSM, with VMRO-DPMNE, except with DUI. I think our coalition with Alternativa is strong. We will review all the options for the local elections, but there is definitely no coalition with DUI, Taravari said.

He said that his party fully supports including ethnicity in ID cards.