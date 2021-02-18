Gerald Knaus from the European Stability Initiative pointed out last night on the “Zaspij ako mozes” show that President Stevo Pendarovski made a mistake by refusing Macedonia to join the EEA. According to Knaus, that refusal now costs the country a lot, and the citizens feel it the most.

I tell you to become part of the EU’s single market. This would mean that you would eventually achieve the four freedoms: Freedom of movement of people, goods, capital and services. Then you will live as if you were an EU member state. That is the goal. That is the step my country, Austria, took. Austria first became a member of the EEA and then an EU member. Finland and Sweden have taken those steps as well, Knaus said.

Knaus added that he did not understand why the government considered it a bad move. Had the government and the president accepted the offer, they would have a chance to prove themselves and benefit from it.