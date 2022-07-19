It is a great pleasure that after 17 years of waiting, today we finally start the negotiations. We are opening new perspectives for the state and citizens, and slowly but surely we are joining the big European family, which has been our priority strategic goal for decades, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on Tuesday in Brussels..

Today, ahead the intergovernmental conference in Brussels and after the meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, he said that he believes that this new beginning for the region will mean prosperity and progress.

Ahead of the Intergovernmental Conference with which we open the negotiations for Macedonia’s membership in the European Union, I express my sincere gratitude to all our friends of the European Union, for their support, involvement and commitment to the European integration of our country. Their commitment was crucial for us today in Brussels to take the first step that will lead us to full-fledged membership in the Union, said the Prime Minister.

Kovacevski mentioned that they recognized the European proposal, which was obtained through a broad consultative process, as the best possible solution, which, as he said, respects and keeps the red lines from several aspects, and at the same time gives a final start to the negotiations.

He emphasized that the Macedonian language is specified in it without any additions and explanations.

This opens the door for our Macedonian language to become one of the official languages of the EU, which I personally consider to be the greatest achievement and an important success. In this way, the Macedonian language will not only be protected, but will also experience incredible promotion, with the fact that many countries and cultures that traditionally have no contact with our Macedonian language will be able to get to know it, Kovacevski added.

Our identity, language, culture and customs, as emphasized by the Prime Minister, will continue to remain our authentic Macedonians in the European Union, and that, more clearly, will be a greater treasure for the Union and unification in diversity.

Macedonia belongs to the European family. Our place is in the EU. We have so far proven many times that we are a trusted partner of the European Union and the member states, and that is how we will continue to work and function in the future, Kovacevski said.

The prime minister also congratulated the citizens of Albania and his counterpart Edi Rama for starting the negotiations for their country.