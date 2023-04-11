US misinformation envoy James Rubin is in Macedonia for meetings with Government officials, on how the country can limit exposure of its citizens to propaganda from Russia, China and other non-western countries.

According to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, the focus of the meeting with Rubin was to prepare collective steps to resist “threats in the information area of the Western Balkans” and to plan for networking of the partners in this task. “The Government is determined to fight against misinformation and to establish partnerships with our strategic partners, independent fact-checkers, media and institutions”, Kovacevski said.