A poster attacking Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for his lavish spending on social media campaigns were put on an overpass in Skopje.

Kovacevski spends 260 EUR a day for social media ads, which generate few likes and interactions. The BESA party called Kovacevski out, insisting that at a time of rising cost of living, this type of spending is irresponsible.

They used an image of a turkey – Kovacevski’s nickname – with the sign, you can’t turn a turkey into an influencer.