Dimitar Kovachevski and his party, SDS, are lying to the Macedonian people for months, claiming that the constitutional amendments are possible and that VMRO-DPMNE accepted the amendments, the party points out in the Saturday statement.

“Kovachevski claimed that Chairperson Hristijan Mickoski agreed on the constitutional amendments. The entire SDS repeated the same claim like a broken rerecord. The Macedonian people witnessed on Friday that they have the support of barely 70 MPs for the constitutional amendments, far from the necessary 80.

The truth is out. SDS lost several MPs. Their lies blew up like a soap bubble.

VMRO-DPMNE’s position, stated by Chairperson Mickoski on July 16, 2022, remains the same. There will be no amendments to the Consitution”, the party’s statement reads.