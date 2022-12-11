Dragan Kovacki, MP from VMRO-DPMNE said that tomorrow morning he will publish evidence that Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is, as he wrote, a liar.

Dear citizens of Macedonia, I announce to you that tomorrow, Monday 12.12.2022 at 09 h, on this Facebook page I will prove to you that Macedonia is led by a person who is not only permanently incompetent but also a liar and immature to be running politics.

You will see the integrity of the person who leads Macedonia.

You will see the face that Macedonia is already ashamed of.

09.00 🕘, reads his Facebook post.