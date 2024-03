Today (30.03.2024) starting at 12:00 in the Philharmonia, the candidates for deputies of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “Your Macedonia” for the 2024 parliamentary elections will be promoted.

The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, will also address the event.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=932135745255146