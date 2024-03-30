Together with 24 other political subjects and organizations, VMRO-DPMNE signed the “Your Macedonia” charter on Friday, which outlines the coalition’s future operating principles and calls for the formation of a strategic alliance.

After signing the Charter, Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of the VMRO-DPMNE, declared that the coalition “Your Macedonia” is fully committed to the principles of responsibility and transparency in their political actions, even as they carry out the agenda for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. In response to a query from a journalist, Mickoski stated, “This is the final pre-election coalition, which will run in the coming elections.”

He stated that the creation of jobs and bettering the lives of the populace are dependent on the development of the economy, economic growth, and both domestic and foreign investments. These are the top priorities of the parties that have joined the “Your Macedonia” coalition. Our major challenge is to fight corruption and red tape reduction with steadfastness and strength because we genuinely believe that a just society is a necessary prerequisite for the nation’s overall development. As a result, the coalition “Your Macedonia” is adamantly and morally promising that we will lead and assist efforts to create a legal state, with the goal of rebuilding the public’s eroding faith in government institutions. Respecting an individual’s right to economic independence and the growth of their creativity is the fundamental idea behind the development of private initiative. In order to finance the building of international and local roads, rail corridors, power plants, gas pipelines, overhead power lines, schools, hospitals, and numerous other infrastructure projects, we are promising to create new policies,” stated Mickoski. The opposition leader claims that the coalition is displaying a distinct, steadfast, and strong commitment to reforms that are “aimed at providing long-term economic growth and progress of Macedonia.”

Mickoski urged a large turnout of voters in the upcoming elections, stating that not casting a ballot would be interpreted as endorsing the “irresponsible and criminal government.”