VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova promoted her campaign slogan today – “Macedonia proud again”. Siljanovska said that her goal is to give hope to the voters that the current problems of the country will be overcome.

The slogan comes from the chronic, acute condition of the Macedonain democracy, which is not only in a serious crisis, but shows the signs of a weak or a failing state. The reason to restore hope, to restore trust in democracy, is that the head of state will be led by the national and state interests, Siljanovska said.

She added that she remains proud of her roots, on the three Ilinden liberation struggles and the heroes who sacrificed to found this country, “which is currently under threat of culturocide”.