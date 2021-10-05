Macedonia

Danela Arsovska promises a large pedestrian zone in downtown Skopje and green alternatives to cars

Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska pledged to turn the greatly expand the pedestrian zone in downtown Skopje, from the Old Bazaar to the Old Railway Station. During her rally in Centar, Arsovska also promised more parking spaces in the congested downtown and pavements accessible to persons with...