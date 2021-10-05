VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski dismissed the forensics report into the deadly Tetovo hospital fire as preposterous. Nikoloski made the statement shortly after Zoran Zaev used the report to protect his favorite, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, from his share of responsibility for the disaster, and announced that he will refuse Filipce’s offer of resignation. Nikoloski insisted that the report prepared by the prosecutors seems tailor made to suit the needs of the ruling parties.

It is laughable to claim that 14 lives were lost just because of a faulty extension cord. Venko Filipce was responsible for the way these modular hospital containers were built. The law on construction was altered for this purpose, the procedure in which hospitals were built was changed with these containers in mind, Nikoloski said, blaming the crony contract that Zaev and Filipce awarded to a company owned by former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev for the disaster.

Another VMRO-DPMNE official, Antonio Milososki, also condemned Zaev’s decision, insisting that there is a deal between Zaev’s SDSM party and his DUI coalition partner to shield their members who are responsible for the fire.

14 people were burnt alive and there is no accountability, no resignations, and the Government officials are declared indispensable. This only adds to the trauma endured by the family members, Milososki said.

The opposition party holds an urgent press conference this afternoon to respond to Zaev’s decision not to hold Government members accountable for the disaster.