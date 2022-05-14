Macedonia has called off the planned joint meeting of the Government with Bulgaria, that was supposed to take place on May 22nd.

Prime Minister Kovacevski said that conditions are not met for this. Relations took a turn to the worse, in a very sensitive period ahead of the crucial June European Council. This was mostly driven by the high level visit of Bulgarian officials to Bitola, to open a club named after the controversial and Nazi aligned figure Vanco Mihajlov.

Kovacevski said that a deal with Bulgaria can be reached, but only according to the principles of preserving the dignity of both countries.