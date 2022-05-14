44 migrants from Pakistan detained near Gevgelija Macedonia 14.05.2022 / 20:02 A group of 44 illegal migrants from Pakistan were detained near Gevgelja yesterday evening. The group crossed over from Greece. They are being processed in the Gevgelija migrant transit center. migrantspakistan Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 29.03.2022 Four migrants from Ghana detained in the Skopje airport barracks Macedonia 18.02.2022 Charges against two migrant traffickers from Skopje Macedonia 26.01.2022 Two migrants killed in a train accident near Kumanovo Macedonia News Serbian Orthodox Church expected to recognize the Macedonian Orthodox Church tomorrow Macedonia and Bulgaria call off planned joint meeting of the two governments France would welcome opening EU accession talks with Macedonia if a deal is made with Bulgaria Karakacanov accuses Petkov of preparing a betrayal of Bulgaria SDSM re-elects Marko Mihailoski as head of its youth organization VMRO will soon announce its next steps in its campaign to ensure early elections Is Ruskoska spreading untruths? Will there be accountability? Storm expected today .
