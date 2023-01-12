Thursday marks the 15th anniversary of the helicopter crash near Katlanovsko Blace, which killed 11 members of the Air Brigade.

At the memorial in Katlanovsko Blace, flowers will be laid by a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Army consisting of the Minister of Defense, Slavjanka Petrovska, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Bashkim Hassani and the Director of the General Staff of the Army, Major General Zoran Mileski. Delegations from the Office of the President, the Municipality of Petrovec, the Command for Operations, the Air Wing, the First Infantry Brigade and the members of the families of the fallen soldiers will also lay flowers.