The case was reported more than ten months ago, but so far none of the competent institutions have tried to do anything. No one has found out which company is sitting in the background, although local operators from Macedonia have been calling on the phone. That means I’m still waiting, said cardiologist Sasko Kedev, who a few months ago was on the list of those abused for faster earnings.

Last year, in mid-May, he reported the case to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but as he says, there is still no feedback from there, reported Fokus.

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office has been informed about Sasko Kedev for the websites that were pointed out. The websites no longer exist and we are waiting for instructions from the PPO to act, the Interior Ministry told “Fokus”.

An interview was published on an unknown news portal, allegedly with him, in which he promotes a drug for cleansing veins. The interview was publicly available, and the majority of citizens could read it and be deceived to order medicine, which Doctor Kedev does not advertise at all.

Microbiologist Prof. Dr. Nikola Panovski is also a victim of online advertisements and denies that he is advertising any tea for parasites, medicine, or medicinal product.

He is also outraged by the institutions in the countries that have not taken any action against false online advertisements for years.