Bishops Timotej and Naum from the Macedonian Orthodox Church are currently visiting the Ecumenical Patriarchy in Istanbul.

Timotej, who is also the spokesman of the church, said that there is nothing extraordinary with the visit. But the Ecumenical Patriarch

Bartholomew is in the process of fully recognizing the Macedonian Orthodox Church, after decades of disputes with the Serbian church. The official reason for the visit is the election of the new Archbishop of Cyprus.