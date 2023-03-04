Fokus magazine reports that a nurse from the Oncology Clinic in Skopje, who was caught stealing extremely expensive cytostatics used for chemotherapy, was allowed to go back to work, and was caught stealing again.

The first incident was three years ago, when vials with drugs were found in her car. She was allowed back to work six months later. The second discovery of theft is currently being investigated.

The drugs are sold for between 100 and 5,000 EUR. The Oncology Clinic falls under the public healthcare system and the drugs should be distributed for free, but this creates a huge incentive for employees to overprescribe the drugs, keep them for themselves and sell them on the black market.