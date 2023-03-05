Artan Grubi criminally approved companies blacklisted for unethical and illegal behavior to perform the review at major highway construction projects, for 22 million EUR, said the oppositoin VMRO-DPMNE party.

The companies in question are the spanish Eptisa and Electra Solutions owned by the Ampov family – who already had one of their companies disqualified from the bidding process.

When Electra Solutions was banned from the project, Artan Grubi said that the company has Russian ties. Now it wins the contract through a sister company. State prosecutors must investigate this scandal, the party said in a statement.