The Macedonian government has condemned Iran’s missile attacks on US and coalition military bases in Iraq, coming as Iran’s response to the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani.

We believe that such unacceptable actions further heighten tensions and increase the risk of widespread military conflict. We call for maximum restraint and measures to create preconditions for a gradual easing of tensions and normalization of the situation, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said, stressing that the country remains in constant consultation with the EU and NATO partners and supports de-escalation of the situation in Iran.