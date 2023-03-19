Macedonian national died in a heavy car accident that happened on the “Partizanski pat” street in Vranje. According to unofficial information from the Serbian media, the car with Macedonian registration plates ran off the road and hit the embankment.

The police say that the circumstances are not yet known, but it has been confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. One patient has been taken care of in the Emergency Medical Service, the diagnosis is in progress.

Part of the road is closed, vehicles are diverted to other road sections.