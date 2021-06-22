A large sign of support for the Albanians in the Greek province of Cameria was placed today at the Skenderbeg square in downtown Skopje.

It’s not clear who put it there, but it is a definite statement in support of Albanian nationalism in the region, especially given its location – at a square that is the central point for Albanian celebrations in the city and has the monument to the hero honored by Albanians.

Cameria, which is part of Epirus, is home to a large Albanian community which, like other minorities in Greece, faces strong pressure to denounce its national identity and to identify as Greek.