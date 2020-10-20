VMRO-DPMNE continues with the protests that it started organizing on September 9. The protests are gaining momentum and through them we present the concerns of the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, based on everything that is happening in the country. The motive of today’s protest is the injustices, corruption, crime and persecution that this non-national government carries out every day, the coordinator of the VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament, Nikola Micevski said Tuesday in an interview with TV Alfa.

Micevski stressed that the revolt of the citizens is growing every day and this is evidenced by the protests that are increasingly supported by the citizens, and that these protests are in order for this non-national government to leave as soon as possible.