The Government reviewed and adopted Tuesday the recommendations by the Commission for Infectious Diseases on restricting the working hours of all hospitality facilities by 23 h and limiting the number of passengers in public transport to 50 percent of the total capacity.

The Government also adopted the recommendation on organizing the work process of the entire state and public administration, municipalities and courts, to organize work in shifts or online from home or reduced by a system of rotations depending on the characteristics of the work process of institutions, reads the government’s press release.