VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called out the Zaev Government for ignoring recommendations from the experts it itself appointed, which led to the current spike in new coronavirus cases. Doctor Zarko Karadzovski, who heads the Committee on infectious diseases, said that the reason for the pandemic is the inability of the authorities to prevent the mass wedding parties that took place during the summer months.

Why is there no accountability for the lack of judgement from those who ignored the recommendations from the experts, Mickoski asked.

Macedonia currently is going through a Fourth Wave of the pandemic, with the number of daily infections over 1,000 again, and up to two dozen deaths.