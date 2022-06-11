How did the prosecution and the court determine that the contract in question was illegal because it was disproportionate? Because according to the Law on Assessment of Property and the Methodology for preparation of assessments, for future construction, ie future real estate, it is not possible to prepare an assessment of its market value, asks the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski regarding the first instance verdict in the “Talir 2 “ case.

This is a fact known to all appraisers and professionals in the field. How do they know the value of the partner’s building in the contract? It may be a billion euros, so the part they give to VMRO-DPMNE will be a single-digit percentage. How do they know what the value will be, can anyone give such an assessment of future real estate, it is contrary to the law, explains Mickoski.