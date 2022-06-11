With an undiplomatic and non-witty joke that in Macedonia cannot cause smiles but a feeling of insult, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama intervened in the handshake of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at the SEE summit in Thessaloniki yesterday.

Namely, while the host-Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis introduced Scholz to the Albanian Prime Minister and Dimitar Kovacevski as Prime Minister of Macedonia, Rama joined the conversation with a note, “the future, future western Bulgaria” after which everyone laughed diplomatically, so that the inappropriate joke of the Albanian Prime Minister doesn’t fail.