VMRO-DPMNE says that Dimitar Kovacevski does not protect, but sells the Macedonian identity and Macedonia.

He says one thing in front of the cameras, and behind the cameras we see him laughing and approving of Macedonia being called Western Bulgaria. Kovacevski and this SDSM are anti-state elements through which Macedonia experiences humiliation. In the style of a servant from the Macedonian Folk Tales, we saw him laughing and approving of one of the biggest humiliations for Macedonia. One Zaev was replaced by another, in the person of Kovacevski, said the oppostion party.

Kovacevski should resign immediately and apologize for this scandalous statement.