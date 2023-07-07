Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, called on Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani to join the initiative for early parliamentary elections if he is convinced that the DUI party enjoys the citizens’ support for constitutional changes.

This follows after the head of diplomacy, in an interview, said that the Government is implementing a survey for measuring and gathering the publics opinion about the proposed constitutional amendments, which were prepared by the working group in the Ministry of Justice. Bulgaria demands that Macedonia adopts these amendments that will declare the Bulgarian minority as one of the constituent nations of the country.