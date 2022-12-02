A panel discussion was held today within the EDS General Assembly, which was addressed by the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, the president of UMS, Sergej Popov, and the president of EDS, Beppe Galea.

In their addresses, Popov and Galea referred to the long-term cooperation between the two organizations, the importance of young people and youth participation, and cross-border cooperation between young people.

In his address, Mickoski welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of young people and their voice in society, called on the participants not to give up on the battles of their generation and told them to find the problems and challenges of their time, not to conform and not to continue the bad policies of the older generations.