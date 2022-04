VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski together with the Vice Presidents of the party Aleksandar Nikoloski and Vlado Misajlovski, the Mayor of Aerodrom Timco Mucunski, the President of the Skopje Council Trajko Slaveski and other members, attended an iftar dinner before the great Muslim holiday Ramadan Bajram.

On the eve of the Ramadan Bajram holiday, an iftar dinner with our friends. Our common Macedonia, for all people!