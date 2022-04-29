The proposal of the Macedonian government for EU Ambassador in Brussels, Teuta Arifi, a prominent member of DUI, did not pass the filter of the European Union, MKD.mk reported, citing confidential diplomatic sources.

Teuta Arifi, the former mayor of Tetovo, who after the unsuccessful attempt to be sent to Washington, was nominated as ambassador to the EU by the Macedonian government in March this year. The previous plan of the ruling coalition Arifi to be sent as ambassador to the United States did not pass the filters of the State Department in Washington. The silence from Washington for such a personnel decision was understood in the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as disagreement.

Following the government decision in March, the opposition Alliance for Albanians demanded that the European Union refuse accreditation for Teuta Arifi.

In the last local elections, Teuta Arifi lost the mayor seat in Tetovo. She was punished by a man from Tetovo for the destruction she did to Tetovo as mayor with the corrupt government in two terms. Two criminal charges of corruption have been filed against Teuta Arifi. She negotiated the privatization of 71,000 square meters of the former Jelak Forest and Industrial Complex in central Tetovo to allow pro-Russian oligarch and former minister Radovan Karadzic, Daka Davidovic to earn 200m euros in a real estate operation. Arifi admitted to have signed more than 800 fictitious contracts to reward party activists and political supporters with taxpayers’ money. She left the Municipality of Tetovo with a debt of more than 24 million euros, while the annual budget of the municipality is 26 million. As a former mayor of Tetovo, she must take responsibility for the tragedy in the covid hospital where in September 2021, 14 patients lost their live.