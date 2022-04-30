It seems that Teuta Arifi, former mayor of Tetovo, will not be able to get involved in Macedonian diplomacy. After Washington and Brussels, official Ankara also doesn’t want Arifi to be Macedonia’s ambassador to Turkey, “Koha” daily has learned.

“Koha” sources claim that after the rejection by Washington and Brussels, the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried to send Arifi to Ankara, Turkey. However, the official reaction of the Republic of Turkey was quick and the agrément will not be approved.