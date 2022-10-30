The opening of the Macedonian cultural center in Blagoevgrad was marred by a group of Bulgarian nationalists. One of them verbally assaulted VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, shouting “traitor” at him.

Don’t wave at me, Mickoski responded, as the man was trying to push his way through the crowd. This was followed by chants of “Macedonia, Macedonia” from the gathered supporters.

Mickoski called on the Bulgarian and European institutions to condemn the attempt to disrupt the opening of the center, especially since the nationalist protests were called by Angel Dzhambazhki, member of the European Parliament best known for his recent Nazi salute in the chamber of the Parliament.

What we saw in Blagoevgrad today is not becoming of people who are politicians and sit in the highest European institution. We had an opportunity to see how a member of the European Parliament behaves, and it should be condemned, Mickoski said.

During his gathering Dzhambazhki declared that “Macedonia is Bulgarian land” and that Macedonians have no place in Europe or in Pirin Macedonia.