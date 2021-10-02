During his rally in Gostivar, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the voters to support the nomination of incumbent Mayor Arben Taravari, as well as the VMRO list for members of the Council. VMRO has a coalition agreement with the Alliance of Albanians, where Taravari is deputy leader, and the Alternative party.

These are not ordinary elections. Fourteen people were burnt alive in the Tetovo hospital, and we see there is no accountability from the Government – nobody there intends to assume responsibility. Instead, we see that the person responsible is touring the country leading a circus where he laughs as he presents the SDSM mayoral candidates. He should be ashamed of himself. We are the worst in managing the pandemic in Europe as the Government officials were chasing after provisions from vaccine procurment, Mickoski said accusing Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce about the Tetovo disaster.