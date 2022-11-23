Nine municipalities from Macedonia: Aerodrom, Berovo, Bitola, Vinica, Kumanovo, Negotino, Novaci, Radovis, and Stip were awarded the “European Label of Governance Excellence”.
Of the nine municipalities, seven are run by mayors of VMRO-DPMNE, while one has an independent candidate and one is run by a mayor of SDSM, which is a real proof of the work of the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE, according to party leader Hristijan Mickoski.
European confirmation that we are not all the same. The European Association for Local Democracy (ALDA) awarded the “European Label of Governance Excellence” to nine municipalities from Macedonia, and seven out of nine municipalities are run by VMRO-DPMNE mayors.
Congratulations to Timco (Aerodrom), Toni (Bitola), Mile (Vinica), Goran (Negotino), Stevce (Novaci), Aco (Radovis) and Ivan (Stip), you show that even in extremely difficult working conditions when you work honestly and committed the results are inevitable. European governance in Macedonia is possible, there is hope, and change is needed for Macedonia to start winning…
