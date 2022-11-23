Nine municipalities from Macedonia: Aerodrom, Berovo, Bitola, Vinica, Kumanovo, Negotino, Novaci, Radovis, and Stip were awarded the “European Label of Governance Excellence”.

Of the nine municipalities, seven are run by mayors of VMRO-DPMNE, while one has an independent candidate and one is run by a mayor of SDSM, which is a real proof of the work of the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE, according to party leader Hristijan Mickoski.