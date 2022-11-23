This morning, yet another truck got stuck in the fountain on the square. Apart from the fact that Macedonia Square is not where trucks should pass by, the fountain is marked with tiles of a different color, and there are sprinklers visible from the driver’s cab.

A truck got stuck between the tiles of the fountain during the welcoming ceremony of the European champions.

When the next incident happened in the same place, the hole stood for months and was a real danger for citizens passing through the square.

A truck also got stuck during the preparations for Pivoland in August of this year.