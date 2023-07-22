It’s time that, after 20 years, DUI is sent to the opposition, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with the Albanian language Alsat-M TV. He announced that a consolidated group of parties and politicians will stand up to DUI in the next elections and will challenge their long held monopoly on the Albanian vote in Macedonia.

These consolidated bloc of Albanians in Macedonia will be able to reach the Badinter majority in Parliament, together with the other ethnic groups, Mickoski announced.

Mickoski said that elections can take place as early as this autumn. And if early elections are not held, then the options are either to have a joint general – presidential election, or a separate presidential vote in March and general elections in June. VMRO-DPMNE favors the option of early elections in the autumn.