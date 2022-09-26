The government claims it will go to the end with its mandate, but we believe it is good to have early elections, just as the vast majority of citizens in Macedonia believe, from whom we derive our legitimacy. And suppose we see as a people’s party that the people are against this government, and all the performances say that the government is disastrous. Even the supporters of SDSM and DUI say that the government is catastrophic and that it should go. In that case, it is logical to do everything in our power, to use all the democratic tools we have at our disposal, to reach early parliamentary elections, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Professor Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with MRT 2.

In the interview, the president of VMRO-DPMNE addressed several current political issues, related to the relations between the political subjects in Macedonia, the situation, and the political developments.