Efforts are being made to help elementary and secondary schools hold in-person classes in the winter period, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi said tonight.

It is the responsibility of the municipalities, but the children lost a lot during the covid pandemic and now because of the energy crisis it is better to help the schools than to let the children lose a lot. The consumption for the five months, from November to March, for all schools at the state level is about 10 gigawatt-hours and we can provide that through ESM and I am convinced that we will find a solution, Bekteshi told TV Sitel.

According to his estimates, schools should not have a problem until the end of March.