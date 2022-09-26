VMRO-DPMNE has been accusing Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for days he avoided military service in 2001, calling him a deserter. He said this week that VMRO-DPMNE is using lies and slander, but he also pointed out that the opposition is abusing a health challenge and surgical intervention from 20 years ago.

It is unclear how Kovacevski has not yet started a procedure to determine the business capacity by the Court in a non-litigation procedure according to Articles 34, 35, 36, and 37, as well as the initiation of a procedure for issuing, i.e. revocation of the security certificate for access to state secrets which, according to article 38 of the Civil Code and article 4 point 11 and 13 of the Decree on the Security of Users of Classified Information, cannot be issued to persons who DO NOT have the business capacity and have health problems, said Dragan Kovacki, deputy and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE at Sunday’s press conference.