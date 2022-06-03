Early parliamentary elections will be held soon in which we will seek the trust of the citizens and in which we will show that we are not all the same, although some are campaigning that all politicians were the same, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said on Friday.

In a statement to the media in Bitola, he said that on June 18 they will hold a protest in front of the Government, and then protest during summer in order to hold early parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister said that everything they have done in these 4 months is more than in the past 4 years. The statement of the Prime Minister is not felt by the citizens and all that the citizens do not feel what is said is manipulation and a lie. If the Prime Minister wants to be realistic, he should say that we have record inflation, that we are at the bottom in terms of foreign and domestic investments, that we capitulated before the energy crisis, that we are in the phase of capitulating before the economic crisis and that there is no perspective because all national positions are destroyed, and the citizens live hard and barely make ends meet. That is the reality that should be presented to the citizens, and not to give false statements, said Mickoski.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE said that they support the workers, but not the union leader of SSM and pointed out that the political party DUI should not organize expensive celebrations in times of crisis.

DUI, he pointed out, function as a deep state and that is why we demand early parliamentary elections so that that deep state can disappear and we can defeat this deep state that DUI has made in the institutions.