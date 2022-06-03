VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook that the director of the largest bank in the United States, JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, warns investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” and extremely difficult period for the economy in the coming period.

The SDSM / DUI government prepared a revision with a focus on face-to-face tenders, borrowing for generations, enriching several party leaders, political persecution and pressure on the opposition, all without any dialogue and consultation with the largest political party, ZELS mayors and the public. I thought they did not know, but now I am convinced that they are consciously destroying Macedonia. That is why we need mass turnout on June 18, early elections and a Macedonian government that knows and can work only for the interests of the Macedonian citizens and Macedonia, writes Mickoski.