It is nice to hear those beautiful words coming from the EU politicians, but if they really wish us well, then they should remove the bilateral agreement with Bulgaria from the Macedonian negotiating framework, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in the interview with Kanal 5.

Mickoski said that in order for the Macedonian citizens to be convinced in the nice words coming from EU, the European Council should adopt a conclusion at the next session to remove the bilateral agreement with Sofia from the, as he called it, draft version of the Macedonian negotiating framework, since it has not yet been officially presented to the country.

Referring to the German Chancellor Olaf Schulz statement, Mickoski posited that we have been listening to such nice words and charm offensives for over two decades, since we signed the Agreement for Stabilization and Association with the Eu, or even more than three decades, since we became an independent state. However, it always came down to demands for our concessions, he said.