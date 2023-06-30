The compromise on the Macedonian EU perspective, agreed in 2022, clearly stipulates the conditions the candidate country must meet, before the opening of the negotiations, and during the negotiating process, states the official response of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Bulgarian news agency BGNES question about the Macedonian perspectives.

“The compromise encompasses three separate, but interconnected elements – the conclusions of the EU Council of June 2022, the Macedonian negotiating framework, and the Bilateral Agreement on Good Neighborly Relations from 2017 and the measures for its implementation (stated in the MInutes of the Meetings of the International Commission on Article 12). This compromise is accepted from all EU countries, he came into force, which was again confirmed in their conclusions from December 2022 and the agreements, which gives the mechanism an European, not a bilateral character”, the Bulgarian MoFA stresses.