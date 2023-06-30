Albania didn’t pass through the same process as the former Yugoslav countries, and we have exceptionally good relations with it on all levels. Albania has no obstacles to start the EU negotiations immediately after the completion of the screening process, said the Bulgarian MEP Andrej Kovachev on Thursday.

Asked if it is logical to separate Albania from Macedonia in this process, Kovachev responded:

“It is very clear. Edi rama himself told me several times that they are not married to Skopje. If Macedonia is not able to meet the conditions to start the negotiations, then why should Albania pay the price?”