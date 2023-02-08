VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, does not expect the entry of the Alliance for Albanians (AA) into the Government to change things, but, as he said today in the Municipality of Petrovec, it will worsen them.

Citizens are losing hope that something can be better. Whether AA will enter or not, I guess that is the decision of the leadership of AA, the decision of the coalition SDSM – DUI, and in the ten months they have ahead of them and provided that there will be no early elections, I don’t expect things to change anymore, but they will get worse. We will have a few richer politicians, and the people will literally get nothing, Mickoski said.

The leader of the party also emphasized that if there are 61 MPs in the new composition of the Government, there will be no elections in May.